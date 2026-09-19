Harry Kane increasingly likely to sign new Bayern Munich contract

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich are preparing a new deal to extend Harry Kane’s contract until 2029, according to a report by Football Insider. The extension would keep the striker at the club for three more years and could delay a return to the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United among the clubs that have been linked with him.

Bayern Munich are confident of reaching an agreement with Kane in the coming months. If a deal is completed, Kane could remain at Bayern well into his mid-30s. Kane has been linked with a move back to England throughout his time in Germany. However, his extraordinary form for Bayern has strengthened the German club’s desire to keep him.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a remarkable 2025/26 campaign, scoring 64 goals and establishing himself as one of the leading contenders for the Ballon d’Or. He has continued that form this season, registering six goals and one assist in seven appearances, including three goals in four Bundesliga matches.

Kane also recently reached 100 Bundesliga goals faster than any player in the competition’s history, scoring twice in Bayern’s 7-0 victory over Union Berlin. Since joining the club from Tottenham in 2023, he has scored 150 goals in 153 appearances. Bayern therefore have little incentive to consider losing their star striker.

Kane unlikely to leave Bayern Munich

Contract talks were already being prepared during the summer, and the Bavarian club now appear increasingly confident that Kane can be persuaded to commit his future to the German champions.

A new deal would be particularly significant for Tottenham, as Kane remains the club’s record goalscorer. He would undoubtedly strengthen Roberto De Zerbi’s attack if he returned to North London. Spurs already have Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush available as options at centre-forward, but Kane’s arrival would add an elite goalscoring presence.

Solanke’s injury history could make another proven striker valuable, while Marmoush could move to the left wing. Manchester United could pair Benjamin Sesko with an experienced striker, and Kane’s goalscoring record and leadership would provide another dimension to their frontline. Bayern’s contract plans could make both clubs wait considerably longer before Kane becomes available.