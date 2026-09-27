Manchester City relaxed on Erling Haaland future despite controversial verdict

Manchester City are not worried about the future of their star striker, Erling Haaland, despite the controversial verdict against them.

Erling Haaland has no relegation clause in his contract at Manchester City, rebuffing speculation that the Norway international could depart if the club fell out of the Premier League. According to TEAMtalk, City sources have reiterated that neither Haaland nor other key members of the squad have any sort of relegation release clauses in their contracts.

The Citizens have also made it clear that they are not considering the possibility of relegation despite the verdict over their alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules. City have begun their appeal against the decision and remain confident internally that they can overturn the verdict.

Manchester City not worried about Haaland’s future

Manchester City have told key members of the squad that there is no reason for panic while the legal process continues. Haaland signed a new long-term contract with City at the start of last year despite the financial charges still awaiting a verdict at the time.

No release clause or relegation clause was inserted into the agreement. That means Haaland’s future is not contingent on the pending appeal amid interest from Barcelona and other high-profile clubs. City’s focus remains on the appeal rather than preparing for the possibility of losing their most important players.

Haaland has become a central figure at the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 for €60 million. He has since made 205 appearances for City, contributing 169 goals and 30 assists. The striker remains an important part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and has made an impressive start to the new season, scoring seven goals in as many appearances so far.

Manchester City could still face significant financial consequences depending on the outcome of their appeal. Rival Premier League clubs expect the club to receive at least one substantial sanction, although that remains an expectation rather than a confirmed punishment.

Another potential issue they are preparing for is compensation claims from rival clubs should they fail to overturn the verdict. However, any such claims would not affect City’s Premier League status. With the appeal process underway and no contractual exit route for Haaland, the club’s focus remains on overturning the verdict.