PSG front-runners to sign Erling Haaland

Paris Saint-Germain are ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of Manchester City attacking mainstay Erling Haaland.

According to a report by Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as front-runners to sign Erling Haaland, with Barcelona also monitoring the Manchester City striker.

PSG manager Luis Enrique has asked the club’s hierarchy to make Haaland their priority target as they look to strengthen their attack. The French champions are reportedly prepared to trigger the Norwegian striker’s €175 million release clause next summer if conditions surrounding his Manchester City future make a transfer possible.

The club’s interest has intensified following Manchester City’s legal difficulties; the English club have been found guilty of more than 110 financial irregularities, with the possibility of administrative relegation or points deduction potentially affecting the club’s future.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most prolific strikers in world football since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million in 2022. His goalscoring consistency, 169 goals in 205 appearances for City, underlines why PSG view him as a weapon capable of helping them continue their dominance in the Champions League.

Haaland has continued his impressive form this season, registering seven goals in his first seven matches, evidence of the sustained output that has kept him among Europe’s most sought-after forwards despite his long-term commitment to City.

Barcelona could cause problems for PSG

Barcelona are also keeping track of the situation, although the report Fichajes claims the Catalan giants currently sit behind PSG in the race. Joan Laporta and the Barcelona board are considering Haaland as a potential long-term leader of their attack.

They reportedly have him ahead of Julian Alvarez in their wishlist, despite having chased the Argentine international all summer. Haaland would be an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s team, as he will fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

The reported release clause would provide a clear route towards a transfer, although the €175 million cost would still represent a major financial commitment for the Catalan club. For PSG, the prospect of signing Haaland appears to be gathering momentum. The French side believe his goalscoring ability could provide another decisive weapon up top.

The Ligue 1 champions see Haaland as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele if he moves to Saudi Arabia. His arrival could also be easier to finance with the money generated from Dembele’s departure.