Chelsea rival Barcelona in Erling Haaland chase

Chelsea are positioning themselves in the mix should Erling Haaland become available in the market, with Barcelona also keen.

As reported by Fichajes, Manchester City stars could become available following the club’s recent guilty verdict on charges relating to financial irregularities. Erling Haaland could become available in the transfer market should Manchester City’s guilty verdict on 115 financial charges trigger a sale, with Chelsea and Barcelona both keen on the Norwegian.

In what appeared to be a quiet international break, David Ornstein of The Athletic broke the sensational news of Manchester City being found guilty of virtually all of the 115 charges relating to financial irregularities. The news has since been examined closely, and there is a possibility that the club could risk relegation if the independent panel decides on the harshest of punishments.

Should Manchester City receive the most severe punishment, several of their important stars could seek an exit. Haaland is Manchester City’s marquee asset, and if he becomes available, several clubs are expected to be on alert.

Despite the rumours, Arsenal have yet to make contact, but they are expected to be in the mix, as this could be a massive market opportunity. The Gunners are reportedly joined by Real Madrid in pursuit of the Norwegian, which is a strong indication that Haaland would attract the biggest clubs in the market if he sought an exit.

Why are Chelsea interested in Erling Haaland?

Chelsea are positioning themselves in the mix for Haaland, as they are open to adding a “world-class star” to their squad if a major opportunity arises. The Manchester City star is certainly a marquee signing in that regard, although they will likely exceed the €60 million Manchester City paid Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

There will be questions about Chelsea’s finances, especially regarding how the club could capitalise on any sanctions levied against Manchester City as part of their guilty verdict. The Blues are always alert to a great opportunity and will not pass up the possibility of signing a player of Haaland’s quality. At the moment, their interest could be categorised as a rumour, and the same may apply to Barcelona.

Barcelona had been interested even before the guilty verdict, according to reports, as club president Joan Laporta had been considering adding Haaland to the squad. The Catalans are still searching for a top-level centre-forward to be Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor. Whether Barcelona possess the financial firepower to compete remains uncertain, as there will be many high-profile clubs likely to chase the Manchester City star.