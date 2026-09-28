Arsenal yet to make move to sign Erling Haaland

Arsenal are yet to make any contact over their rumoured links with Erling Haaland, although they could be one of the interested parties.

Arsenal are being linked with a move for Erling Haaland following Manchester City’s guilty verdict on 115 Premier League charges, but they have yet to make contact with the player’s camp, according to a report by TEAMtalk. Rumours around Arsenal’s potential move remain unsubstantiated, though the club is among the interested parties should Haaland become available for sale.

Manchester City were found guilty of virtually all of the 115 charges brought by the Premier League, with David Ornstein breaking the news on Friday. Looking into the verdict and speculation about what could come next for the club, many factors point towards a variety of sanctions, including stripping them of previously won titles as well as other punishments.

One other possibility is the departure of key players moving forward, especially if City fail in their appeal process against the guilty verdict. They have several players attractive to major European clubs, and Arsenal were rumoured to be linked with a move for Erling Haaland.

The Gunners have been looking for a marquee attacking signing since last summer and have extended that requirement into future transfer windows. Mikel Arteta’s side are open to adding either a left winger or a new striker, as they reportedly remain interested in Julian Alvarez, and Haaland’s potential availability has sparked fresh debate.

Erling Haaland’s camp deny contact with Arsenal

Haaland is arguably one of the best strikers in world football, and his numbers since the €60 million move from Borussia Dortmund confirm that. The Norwegian international continued to attract significant interest even before the guilty verdict.

The prospect of unprecedented sanctions on Manchester City may open the door to a departure, as the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are all reportedly linked with the 26-year-old striker moving forward.

Arsenal’s interest is intriguing, given they rank among the Premier League’s top-tier teams and could deploy Haaland to bolster their attack. Manchester City are reportedly relaxed about the Norwegian’s immediate future despite the possibility of sanctions.

As for Arsenal, Haaland’s camp reportedly denies any contact with the club over any potential move. However, that does not rule out the idea of a future approach, given the Gunners have the financial strength and resources to broker a deal of significant magnitude such as one for Haaland.

Haaland remains contracted to Manchester City through 2026, and should the club succeed with their appeal process, a departure remains highly unlikely.