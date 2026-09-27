Arsenal, Real Madrid approach Erling Haaland for 2027 move

Arsenal and Real Madrid are keen on signing 26-year-old Norwegian international Erling Haaland from Manchester City next year.

According to a report by Wayne Veysey on Football Insider, Arsenal and Real Madrid have already contacted Erling Haaland’s entourage to discuss the possibility of signing him. The two European heavyweights are keen on bolstering their offensive units by signing a striker next year, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Manchester City striker.

Per Wayne Veysey, Haaland’s future has been “plunged into uncertainty, alongside the rest of their big earners” after Manchester City received a guilty verdict on 114 of the 115 financial charges. The report suggests that the Premier League giants have “maintained their innocence” since legal proceedings began in 2023, though there are suggestions a few players could leave if the punishment meted out to them is harsh.

How has Erling Haaland fared at Manchester City?

Erling Haaland has blossomed into one of the world’s best players since bursting into the spotlight at Red Bull Salzburg. However, he has added layers to his game since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €60 million in July 2022. The 26-year-old hit the ground running at the Etihad, and he has not looked back in the last four years, winning multiple individual and team honours during this period.

The Norwegian striker has amassed 169 goals and 30 assists in 205 appearances for Manchester City thus far, while being instrumental in the club’s success over the last four seasons. He has started the 2026/27 season with a bang, scoring seven goals in as many outings; this has come on the back of a World Cup debut that saw him net seven times. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Erling Haaland is understandable. The Gunners need a productive striker amid Viktor Gyokeres’s struggles, which have invited criticism from different quarters. While Kai Havertz has been impressive in the early days of the 2026/27 season, Haaland will be a step above what the German international contributes due to his relentless box crashing.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues also hold a long-standing interest in the player. While Kylian Mbappe is currently the first-choice striker for Los Blancos, he is equally effective from the wide areas. So, if a prolific striker like Haaland moves to the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid can create one of the best attacks of all time with Mbappe and the Manchester City striker.

Arsenal and Real Madrid may not be the only clubs pursuing the Norwegian striker’s signature, with recent reports linking him with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. However, with Wayne Veysey reporting that Manchester City are maintaining their innocence, a move is expected to be contingent on the Premier League club receiving harsh sanctions, which will force them to sell key players.