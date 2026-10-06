Erling Haaland prefers Barcelona move over Arsenal switch

Erling Haaland would reportedly prefer a switch to Barcelona should he leave Manchester City in the near future, while Arsenal remain among the clubs interested in him.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal face a difficult task if they want to sign Erling Haaland, as the striker reportedly prefers Barcelona as his next destination. The Norwegian’s future has come under scrutiny following Manchester City’s guilty verdict in the Premier League’s financial case, and he would be more inclined to move to Spain than join the Gunners.

Manchester City were found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the league, and although they have appealed the verdict, plenty of uncertainty remains about the severity of upcoming sanctions.

Those uncertainties also extend to the players, as the club still has many high-profile stars on its books, including Haaland. If the sanctions that follow the verdict prove damaging for Manchester City, there is a chance that the Norwegian, along with most of his teammates, could look towards the exit door.

Since the guilty verdict was announced, much has been said about Haaland’s long-term future, with reported links to PSG among others. There are several major clubs in the mix, including the Parisians, while Barcelona had already been linked as they continue to look for a striker to succeed the departed Robert Lewandowski.

Haaland to prefers Barcelona move?

Haaland also has interest from Arsenal, with suggestions that the Premier League champions have the financial strength to sign the Norwegian. While joining one of Manchester City’s title rivals would not go down well with their fanbase, it could still be a strong move if he wants to continue his career in England.

He has scored 169 goals for Manchester City since his 2022 move worth €60 million from Borussia Dortmund, and he may still consider staying in the Premier League. Barcelona’s interest cannot be ignored, particularly as Haaland reportedly prefers a move to the Catalan giants if he has a choice between them and Arsenal.

Even so, there are financial realities that could make the move difficult. Haaland is already the best-paid player in the Premier League, and Barcelona would need to offer him a contract well beyond their current budget to have any realistic chance of signing him.

Moreover, the lack of a relegation clause in his current deal is expected to see Manchester City demand a significant fee if they decide to sell the Norwegian, who remains under a long-term contract at the Etihad. Arsenal could still push for the forward if there is clarity that he would be open to leaving Manchester City.

Barcelona may have the edge in the race, but the picture should become clearer once the appeals process provides a final ruling on the sanctions. For now, major clubs will be waiting to see what happens next at the Etihad Stadium.