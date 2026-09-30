Real Madrid front-runners to sign Erling Haaland amid Arsenal links

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland amid interest from Arsenal.

Real Madrid have moved ahead of Arsenal in the battle for the signature of Erling Haaland, as per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, with the Spanish club considering a potential move for the Manchester City striker in 2027.

The Norwegian striker remains tied to Manchester City until 2034, meaning any potential transfer would require negotiations between the two clubs unless circumstances surrounding him change. His current market value is estimated at around €220 million, highlighting the enormous financial scale of a possible deal.

Real Madrid have been interested in Haaland for several years. The 26-year-old striker was on their radar during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but the club ultimately prioritised Kylian Mbappe, who eventually arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024.

The situation could now be different. Real Madrid are assessing their long-term attacking options and reportedly view 2027 as a possible opportunity to make a serious attempt for Haaland if he decides that his future lies away from England.

How will Erling Haaland fit in at Real Madrid?

A potential move might depend on the future of Vinicius Junior. They could look to move on the Brazilian international despite his new deal, as it will allow them to deploy Haaland up top and Mbappe could then take up the left flank.

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for €60 million and has since developed into one of the most prolific strikers in world football. He remains a central figure under Enzo Maresca and has continued his impressive form in front of goal (7 goals in as many games).

City’s ongoing financial case could have an important bearing on his future. The Premier League investigation covers alleged financial irregularities between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons, with the final punishment still to be determined.

Haaland does not have an automatic relegation release clause in his contract, meaning even a major sporting sanction would not immediately allow him to leave. Nevertheless, missing out on European football or facing a significant change in City’s competitive position could influence the striker’s thinking.

Real Madrid will face stiff competition

Real Madrid would not be alone in monitoring the situation. Barcelona, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keeping tabs on Haaland. Arsenal’s interest is particularly notable after their efforts to find another centre-forward during the summer.

The Gunners pushed strongly for Julian Alvarez, but the Atletico Madrid striker reportedly remains keen on a future move to Barcelona. If Arsenal cannot sign Alvarez, Haaland could emerge as another option for their attack.

There is no agreement or active negotiation between Real Madrid and Manchester City at present. Los Blancos’ reported advantage is therefore based on long-term planning rather than a completed deal.