Liverpool monitoring Jarell Quansah, not planning to re-sign him yet

Liverpool are not prioritising a return for Jarell Quansah at the moment despite keeping constant tabs on his performances at Bayer Leverkusen.

Jarell Quansah continues to attract major interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, as Football Insider reports that Liverpool are not prioritising a summer return, although they will continue monitor his performances at Bayer Leverkusen.

The England international’s market value has risen sharply since joining Leverkusen. Leverkusen signed Quansah in a £35 million deal, which also includes a reported £59.5 million buy-back option that Liverpool could exercise next summer. The clause carries a deadline of June 15, 2027, meaning there could be a race-against-time scenario if they decide to bring the former player back to Anfield.

While Andoni Iraola’s side are not planning to act on that interest immediately, Quansah was reportedly linked with a move away from Leverkusen during the summer window. Liverpool had thought about signing a new centre-back as well as a right-back during the summer, but ultimately made no approach.

The Reds have continued to monitor his performances and situation ahead of next summer. A decision could come as the season progresses, although they are not the only ones interested, as Arsenal have reportedly retained their interest while the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea are also keen, according to the report.

What next for Jarell Quansah?

Liverpool do not view Quansah as a priority for the right-back role, while they appear to be well covered centrally with the emergence of Jeremy Jacquet this season. Even so, Quansah could still be an alternative option, although they have reportedly been linked with Brentford’s Michael Kayode for the full-back role.

Barcelona’s Jules Kounde is also a reported target for Liverpool, which could reduce the focus on Quansah. The 23-year-old Bundesliga defender still has plenty of other suitors, with Real Madrid also reportedly interested in the Leverkusen star as they consider strengthening their back line next summer.

Chelsea are the other side linked in recent reports, with Xabi Alonso open to signing a player who can operate centrally or out wide in his complex system. Quansah may fit what Chelsea need in the market, and they could be in the mix to test Leverkusen’s resolve.

As for Liverpool, the £59.5m buy-back option expires June 15, 2027, setting a finite window to pursue the 23-year-old if they choose to act.