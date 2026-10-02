Real Madrid join Arsenal, Chelsea in Jarell Quansah chase

Real Madrid will look to sign 23-year-old English international Jarell Quansah from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen next summer.

According to a report by German outlet BILD, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in Jarell Quansah, with the former attempting to secure his services in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Liverpool can also re-sign the Englishman due to a buyback clause, set at €70 million, in the agreement with Bayer Leverkusen.

Jarell Quansah and his career trajectory so far

Jarell Quansah has been justified in taking the leap and moving to the Bundesliga in the early phase of his career. The 23-year-old progressed through the ranks at Liverpool after arriving from Woolston Rovers and spent over a decade and a half with the Merseyside club, making his senior bow at Anfield and featured over 50 times while chipping in with three goals and three assists.

However, a lack of pathway to a first-choice role compelled him to move abroad, and Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen last year. The English international has already made 50 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, contributing 5 goals and 1 assist. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from Spain and England.

A man in demand

Arsenal wanted to sign the former Liverpool defender in the summer transfer window and even offered €65 million to secure his services, only for Bayer Leverkusen to reject the bid. The continued interest is surprising, as Mikel Arteta has a stacked defensive unit. However, Ben White’s persistent fitness issues are becoming a concern, and a departure for the Englishman can create a vacancy for his compatriot at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Jarell Quansah reflects the need to sign a versatile defender to suit Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 setup. The Spanish tactician can do with a centre-back to complement Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong, and Honest Ahanor, who will arrive at Stamford Bridge next year. Additionally, with Malo Gusto’s long-term future uncertain amid his reported Premier League links, Quansah can be an option for the right wing-back berth.

As for Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future is understood to be uncertain due to his irregular involvement since arriving from Liverpool. Real Madrid require a new centre-back regardless of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future, as Antonio Rudiger has entered the final 12 months of his contract, while there are concerns about Eder Militao’s durability after three long-term injuries.

The €70 million valuation of Liverpool’s buyback clause suggests a deal will not be cost-effective, as Bayer Leverkusen will have grounds to demand a higher fee. However, the report makes no mention of the asking price for other suitors, though his €70 million buyback clause remains the lowest asking price of the three suitors.