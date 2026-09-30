Arsenal face Chelsea battle in pursuit of Jarell Quansah

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race for Jarell Quansah, with the England international potentially tempted by a return to the Premier League.

According to Bild via Sport Witness, Jarell Quansah has another suitor ahead of future windows, as Chelsea contemplate an approach. The Blues join Arsenal in the race for the Bayer Leverkusen star, who could be tempted by a move back to the Premier League.

Liverpool saw the rise of Jarell Quansah from their academy ranks, with the defender going on to make 58 senior appearances. However, last summer, he ended up joining Bayer Leverkusen in a €35 million deal, with the Merseyside club also having a buy-back clause in his agreement.

However, the Reds are not the ones chasing him at the moment, as Arsenal retain an interest, while Liverpool are also monitoring him. The England international, who is steadily becoming a regular under Thomas Tuchel, has found his form and rhythm at Leverkusen.

Arsenal reportedly opened talks to sign him in the summer before turning their attention to his England colleague Ezri Konsa. However, the Gunners are looking for a long-term option with a defender who could play centrally and at right-back, as the versatile defender fits their criteria.

Chelsea to challenge Arsenal for Jarell Quansah

Similarly to Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso is also on the lookout for a player who would fit into his complex system as a right-back or a central defender in a back three. Quansah could be that player, as Chelsea are now part of the running for the Leverkusen star.

The Blues are yet to make contact or open negotiations either with Leverkusen or with the player’s camp, although that could change moving forward. There are challenges such as his asking price, as well as other names on their list of targets, but Quansah could be an interesting addition if they pursue the England international.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are destined to ask for a significant sum to consider the prospect of selling Quansah in the near future. A winter-window move might be a bit too early for the Bundesliga club’s liking, while Arsenal and Chelsea could potentially tempt the versatile English defender to return to the Premier League.