Arsenal retain interest in Jarell Quansah, Liverpool also keen as price revealed

Arsenal maintain an interest in Jarrel Quansah ahead of future windows, and Liverpool are also showing admiration for their former defender.

According to a report by Fussball News, Jarrel Quansah is a man in demand from Premier League clubs that include his former side, Liverpool. Amid Arsenal’s reported chase of the defender back in the summer, the Gunners have retained an interest in the defender, with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly demanding a fee between €70 million and €75 million to consider a sale.

Jarrel Quansah found a quiet route out of Liverpool back in the summer of 2025, as he was not considered a key part of Arne Slot’s plans. The English defender featured in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, though Bayer Leverkusen managed to bring the Englishman to Germany.

He has since established himself as a key part of Leverkusen’s plans, making 44 appearances across all competitions. Quansah also earned a call-up to the England national team for the World Cup, as Thomas Tuchel used him as a right-back in a few games, which only elevated his stature in the market.

Arsenal and Liverpool to chase Jarrel Quansah

Arsenal held an interest in Quansah back in the summer, as per reports, with Mikel Arteta was then looking for a versatile right-sided defender to bolster his backline. The need arose from the long-term injury to William Saliba, while also addressing concerns about the fitness of his right-back options such as Jurrien Timber and Ben White.

Bayer Leverkusen showed no interest in selling Quansah to Arsenal, while the report states the Gunners reportedly offered €65 million for the defender. As the window progressed, the club eventually signed Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa, although now, they have retained an interest in Quansah ahead of future windows.

Liverpool had also seen links to their former star earlier in the year but had seemingly ruled out a potential return for the 23-year-old. However, they are also thought to be in the mix alongside Arsenal for the Leverkusen defender, while they reportedly hold a buy-back option worth €82 million, as the story suggests.

Leverkusen will sell Quansah at a certain price point

The Bundesliga giants are not opposed to selling Quansah despite the defender having a contract with the club until 2030. Leverkusen will only entertain offers in the region of €70 million to €75 million, which will entice Liverpool, who have a buy-back option worth more than the current asking rate.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal might consider investing in their defence again ahead of future windows, but at the moment, neither club is expected to make moves in January. Ahead of next summer, there could be a possibility of rekindling the chase for Jarrel Quansah, who might potentially consider his long-term future in the Premier League.