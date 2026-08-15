Bayer Leverkusen unwilling to sell Jarell Quansah amid Arsenal links.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Jarell Quansah, with Bayer Leverkusen making it clear that the England international is not currently available for transfer.

The Gunners have expressed an interest in the 23-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defensive options before the summer transfer window closes. Reports had suggested Arsenal opened initial discussions over a possible deal for Quansah, but Leverkusen have responded by taking a firm internal position on the defender’s future.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga club have decided that Quansah is not for sale this summer.

Leverkusen respond to Arsenal interest

Arsenal’s interest demonstrates how highly Quansah’s development is being regarded after his move to Germany. However, convincing Leverkusen to negotiate appears extremely difficult. The Bundesliga side are under no contractual pressure to cash in, with Quansah tied down until 2030.

Crucially, his current contract is also understood to contain no release clause, leaving Leverkusen in complete control of negotiations. Their position has seemingly hardened following Arsenal’s expression of interest, with an internal decision now taken to retain the centre-back.

Unless the Gunners submit an extraordinary proposal capable of changing that stance, they may have to turn towards alternative defensive targets before the deadline.

Liverpool buy-back situation clarified

Liverpool also retained an interest in Quansah’s future after allowing the defender to join Leverkusen last summer. The agreement reportedly included a buy-back clause that would have provided the Reds with an opportunity to bring their academy graduate back to Anfield.

However, Liverpool’s option to activate that clause this summer is believed to have expired. That further strengthens Leverkusen’s position and leaves them with little reason to consider selling a player they regard as an important part of their plans.

Quansah would be an excellent addition for Arsenal, but Leverkusen hold virtually every advantage here. A contract running until 2030, no conventional release clause and an explicit decision that the defender is not for sale mean Arsenal would probably need to make an exceptional offer merely to start meaningful negotiations.

At 23, Quansah also has significant room for further development. Unless Leverkusen unexpectedly soften their position, Arsenal would be better served keeping him on their long-term radar while exploring more attainable defensive options this summer.