Liverpool prioritising 2027 move for Michael Kayode, face Arsenal, Tottenham battle

Liverpool are targeting Brentford right-back Michael Kayode in a competitive transfer race that also involves Arsenal and Tottenham.

According to Caught Offside, Michael Kayode is attracting widespread interest in the Premier League and abroad. Arsenal and Tottenham are among those keen on signing the right-back after his rapid rise since joining Brentford.

Michael Kayode made a significant impact when he joined Brentford on a six-month loan from Fiorentina in January 2025. The Bees made the signing permanent thereafter, with suggestions that they paid €17.5 million. He went on to make 37 league appearances for the West London club last season.

Brentford have since rewarded Kayode with a new six-year deal that ties him down to the Premier League club until 2032, giving them significant leverage in negotiations. Brentford are aware of the growing interest in the defender, particularly now that he has become an Italy international, scoring on his full debut against Turkey recently.

Arsenal were linked with him earlier in the year as a potential Ben White replacement, and the North Londoners will continue to monitor his performances. Tottenham had also seen reported links earlier in the year, adding to the pressure on Brentford.

The youngster’s explosive pace, defensive discipline and attacking overlaps define a modern full-back, positioning him among the tier-one right-back options in the current market and explaining the wider interest from top clubs.

Liverpool push forward in competition

Brentford are reportedly expected to demand at least €60-65 million for the Italy international. Liverpool are now in the mix for Kayode, with suggestions that the Reds will prioritise him on their list of right-back targets.

Andoni Iraola needs quality depth at right-back, as the experiment with Jeremie Frimpong has not delivered consistent returns, while Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez have suffered fitness issues that limit their availability as regulars.

Kayode’s constant availability and ability to integrate into an attacking system align with Iraola’s tactical requirements for a modern right-back. He is not alone on Liverpool’s shortlist; Jarell Quansah was reportedly linked recently. Liverpool are also understood to hold interest in Jules Kounde, also a target for Chelsea.

Kayode’s price tag places him among the top-tier full-backs on the market, and Brentford have justified grounds to command a substantial fee. Liverpool are well positioned to afford such an investment, as they will prioritise a quality right-back in future transfer windows.