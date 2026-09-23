Chelsea rule out 2027 move for Lamine Camara, reason revealed as Liverpool lead race

Chelsea could rule out a January move for Lamine Camara, as Liverpool could take the lead in the race ahead of the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Lamine Camara may yet move away from AS Monaco in the January transfer window, although Chelsea may have cooled their interest. The strained relationship with Monaco could be a major factor in the next window, with Liverpool possibly moving firmly ahead in the race to sign the 22-year-old midfielder.

Camara made headlines on deadline day of the summer transfer window after his proposed move to Chelsea fell through. The Blues were prepared to sell Enzo Fernandez on the understanding that they would sign the Senegalese midfielder as his replacement, but the collapse of the deal has materially affected Chelsea’s early-season performances.

Internally, the West London outfit have discussed signing a new midfielder in January, though Camara may not be a priority target. Reports suggest they may be willing to repair their relationship with AS Monaco, but such negotiations appear stalled at present.

Chelsea reportedly feel relations with Monaco are at a standstill and may even cool their interest in Camara as a result. Other names, such as Alex Scott, are being mentioned in reports, with the Blues likely to pursue one of those players or someone else rather than the AS Monaco star to bolster their midfield.

Liverpool leading the Lamine Camara race?

With Chelsea seemingly edging closer to bowing out of the Camara race, Liverpool are being considered the front-runners for the Senegalese midfielder. Andoni Iraola requires a midfielder with physicality and box-to-box work-rate, precisely Camara’s profile.

Since the summer window shut, Liverpool have been linked with Camara and could seriously pursue a move for the midfielder. There are also reports that Chelsea may not be willing to pay what AS Monaco could now demand for the 22-year-old, which could give the Merseyside club a new edge in the race.

For now, nothing is decided regarding Camara’s future, although he is reportedly keen to leave Monaco for a bigger challenge in the Premier League. If Chelsea officially withdraw from the race, Liverpool are positioned to move for the 22-year-old midfielder’s seriously ahead of January.