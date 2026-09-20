Liverpool moving ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal in Lamine Camara chase

Liverpool are ahead of the competition in the race for Lamine Camara, with Arsenal and Chelsea still interested in the AS Monaco midfielder.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara ahead of the January transfer window, as per Caught Offside. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City remain interested in the Senegalese international after a failed summer move, although the Reds are reportedly working behind the scenes to bring him to Anfield.

Liverpool urgently need a midfielder who can cover ground quickly, compete physically, win back possession, and drive forward with the ball. Camara’s work rate, physical presence, and ability to progress possession align with their tactical requirements and long-term midfield profile.

Camara was the headline story on deadline day during the summer transfer window after his proposed move to Chelsea collapsed, even though the Blues reached an agreement with AS Monaco. The fee discussed at the time was around £47 million, but subsequent reports have suggested that the Ligue 1 outfit have raised their asking price to £60 million, a figure Chelsea are reportedly reluctant to pay.

Camara is expected to leave Monaco ahead of the January transfer window, with several top Premier League clubs monitoring his situation. Arsenal and Chelsea remain in the race for the £60 million-rated Ligue 1 midfielder, but they now face significant competition from Liverpool.

Liverpool ahead in Lamine Camara race

Liverpool have reportedly considered making a move for Camara in 2027, yet recent reports indicate the club have accelerated their interest. According to the report, Liverpool scouts were among those present for Monaco’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Paris and were thoroughly impressed by his performance.

Camara could be well suited to Liverpool’s plans as they continue to search the market for a new midfielder. Although the Reds are believed to be leading the race, any transfer will depend on their ability and willingness to meet Monaco’s asking price.

Adding Camara to the squad in January would reinforce Liverpool’s midfield and bolster their UEFA Champions League credentials. His overall profile would address several qualities currently missing from their midfield, while his potential arrival would send a clear statement of intent during the winter window.

Chelsea could still provide serious competition, particularly because they reportedly reached a full agreement with Camara before his proposed summer transfer collapsed. Arsenal are also part of the race, as Mikel Arteta is keeping his options open amid Martin Zubimendi’s exit links. Liverpool are doing everything possible to move ahead in the race, but their rivals cannot be underestimated, particularly Chelsea, given their history with the Senegalese midfielder.