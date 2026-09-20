Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Jon Aramburu

Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, and Tottenham are all set to battle it out for Real Sociedad defensive mainstay Jon Aramburu.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Jon Aramburu, the Real Sociedad defender emerging as one of the most sought-after full-backs in La Liga.

Liverpool and Manchester City are particularly interested in the Venezuelan international, with the Merseyside club’s scouts having delivered highly positive assessments of Aramburu after evaluating his performances.

The 24-year-old has developed into an important player for Real Sociedad and is regarded as one of the more impressive full-backs in La Liga. He is primarily a defence-first player and has earned praise for his ability in one-on-one situations, while also possessing enough attacking quality to contribute further forward.

His versatility is a major attraction. Aramburu can operate at both right-back and left-back, giving potential suitors additional flexibility when managing their squads. The South American full-back enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, featuring in 42 matches for La Real, and he has maintained his importance this season, starting all six of the club’s league matches so far.

Why do Premier League clubs want Aramburu?

Manchester City are also understood to have been impressed by Jon Aramburu and have carried out checks as they continue to assess options at right-back. Enzo Maresca’s side explored several possibilities during the summer, including Chelsea’s Malo Gusto and Newcastle United’s Valentino Livramento, while Aramburu was also a part of their wishlist.

Manchester City have multiple players capable of operating at right-back but have yet to find a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, and Aramburu’s defensive reliability and ability to play on either side of the defence could make him an attractive solution.

Everton, Newcastle United, Fulham and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the defender, adding further competition to the race. Fulham view Aramburu as a long-term option at right-back, particularly with Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne both now 30 years old.

Aramburu’s arrival would give Alvaro Arbeloa a younger option while securing sustained depth at the position. Tottenham, meanwhile, could consider Aramburu as a potential replacement for Djed Spence following his departure.

The 24-year-old is understood to be valued at around £50 million, meaning any interested club would need to make a significant financial commitment. With Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham, and Tottenham all monitoring the defender, competition for his signature is intensifying.