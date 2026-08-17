Manchester City make fresh contact for Malo Gusto move

Manchester City have knocked on the doors of Chelsea to sign their 23-year-old French full-back Malo Gusto.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City have made fresh contact with Chelsea over a potential move for Malo Gusto as they explore the possibility of bringing the 23-year-old to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have renewed their interest in Gusto after initially making enquiries about the France international earlier in the summer. Enzo Maresca’s team have now returned to the negotiating table with another enquiry as they assess their options at right-back.

Gusto is understood to be open to the possibility of joining City, but Chelsea’s valuation remains a significant obstacle. The Blues are reportedly seeking more than £70 million, a valuation that presents a significant gap between the two clubs.

Manchester City’s renewed approach comes as they continue to maintain contact with Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez. Gusto’s situation at Chelsea is complex. The Frenchman had a prominent role last season.

He made 49 appearances across competitions, racked up over 3,300 minutes and contributed towards eight goals. However, his position in the squad could become less secure under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Why a move to the Etihad Stadium could make sense

Captain Reece James remains ahead of Gusto in the pecking order, while Chelsea have strengthened their options by adding Marco Palestra, and Josh Acheampong can also provide cover at right-back, potentially leaving Gusto with greater competition for regular minutes.

That could eventually encourage Chelsea to consider a substantial offer, although their current £70 million-plus valuation shows they would only entertain a major proposal. For City, Gusto could solve a position that has remained problematic since Kyle Walker’s departure. Matheus Nunes and Rico Lewis have both featured at right-back, while several centre-backs can also operate there when required.

However, neither has provided the natural combination of defensive reliability and attacking threat that Gusto offers. The Frenchman’s pace, mobility and willingness to push forward could suit City’s possession-heavy approach, while his defensive work would provide greater balance on the right.

A reunion with Maresca could also appeal to Gusto, having previously worked with him at Stamford Bridge. For now, however, Chelsea’s valuation is the major stumbling block.