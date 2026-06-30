Malo Gusto keen on Enzo Maresca reunion at Manchester City

Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto is ready to join Manchester City this summer to reunite with their newly-appointed head coach Enzo Maresca.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Malo Gusto is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Premier League giants are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Chelsea wide player.

Per TEAMtalk, Gusto has given the green light to complete the move across the Premier League, compelling City to “accelerate the discussions” with Chelsea over a summer deal. However, instead of meeting the West London club’s asking price, City will aim to seal an agreement for a discounted rate of £50 million.

Malo Gusto and his time at so far

Malo Gusto has established himself as an asset for Chelsea since arriving from Lyon three years ago. The Blues signed Gusto from Lyon in January 2023. However, the player had to wait until the onset of the 2023/24 season to make his senior bow for the West London club, as he spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign with the Ligue 1 club. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old defender’s progress at Chelsea has helped him break into his national squad.

Gusto has made nearly 150 appearances thus far for Chelsea while chipping in with three goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, the French full-back’s rapid progress has stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs. Manchester City will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester City’s interest in Malo Gusto makes tactical sense. The Citizens are scouring the market for a right-back, as Matheus Nunes has been the only reliable right-back in the last two seasons. With Rico Lewis struggling to make his mark, Pep Guardiola utilised Nunes, primarily a midfielder, as his first-choice right-back in the 2025/26 season.

While the Portuguese international excelled in a makeshift role, City must procure a top-quality alternative during the off-season to ensure tactical flexibility. Gusto, with his pacy outlet on the right flank and productivity, has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports revealing that newly-appointed head coach Enzo Maresca is pushing for a summer reunion.

Also Read: Manchester City under Enzo Maresca: A new era after Guardiola

The Italian tactician brought the best out of Gusto during their time together at Chelsea, and the Frenchman can become the first-choice right-back for Manchester City. However, with City eager to seal a deal for £50 million instead of paying a higher price (the TEAMtalk report suggests a price of £60 million), negotiations will inevitably be protracted.