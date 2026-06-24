Chelsea want £75 million for Malo Gusto as Enzo Maresca pushes for reunion at Manchester City

Manchester City are hoping to sign 23-year-old French international Malo Gusto from Chelsea during the summer window.

Malo Gusto was a useful player for Chelsea in the recently concluded campaign, but he could struggle for regular opportunities in the upcoming season. If Reece James is fit next season. Manchester City are prepared to provide him with an exit route, and his former manager Enzo Maresca is keen on a reunion at the Etihad.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking to recoup £75 million for the French right-back. It is a massive asking price for a full-back, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

It is no secret that Manchester City need a right-back this summer. They have been using Matheus Nunes as a right-back, with the Portuguese international excelling in the makeshift role. Gusto is well settled in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Manchester City.

However, the £75 million asking price is too high, and Chelsea will need to be more reasonable with their demands. Maresca worked with the player during his time at Chelsea, and he knows his strengths and weaknesses. He believes that Gusto could be a quality acquisition for Manchester City.

According to a report from talkSPORT, the Italian manager is pushing Manchester City to get the deal done. Interestingly, talkSPORT reports that Chelsea’s valuation to be around £40 million. There is a massive difference between the information in the two reports, and it remains to be seen which holds true in the end. The £40 million asking price seems more reasonable for a full back.

Can Mancheste City afford Malo Gusto?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City are ready to pay the asking price for the defender. They need to improve the team this summer if they want to fight for the title next year. They missed out on the lead to Arsenal last season, and they were quite disappointing in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Manchester City have been one of the most successful teams in the Premier League in recent years, winning several trophies under Pep Guardiola. The Citizens are expected to fight for major trophies every year, and it remains to be seen whether Maresca can deliver silverware immediately.

Also Read: Manchester City’s New Era: Five Players The Club Must Sell Ahead of Enzo Maresca’s Arrival

Gusto will also look to sort out his future so that he can focus on his football. Joining one of the most successful clubs in recent years would be an exciting proposition for him. He would also get to work with a manager who knows him well and rates him highly.