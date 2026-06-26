Manchester City make fresh approach for Malo Gusto

Manchester City will look to sign 23-year-old French international Malo Gusto from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Malo Gusto is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Premier League giants are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a right-back ahead of the 2026/27 season and have their sights set on the 23-year-old Chelsea wide player.

Per TEAMtalk, City discussed the possibility of signing the Frenchman during the talks to finalise the compensation package for Enzo Maresca. With the Italian tactician close to completing the move to the Etihad, he wants a reunion with Gusto at his new club. Meanwhile, Chelsea will demand a hefty asking price of over £70 million to part ways with the young right-back.

Malo Gusto and his career so far

Malo Gusto has established himself as an asset for Chelsea since arriving from Lyon three years ago. The Blues signed Gusto from Lyon in January 2023. However, the 2003-born full-back had to wait until the onset of the 2023/24 season to make his senior bow for the West London club, as he spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign with the Ligue 1 club. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old defender’s progress at Chelsea has helped him break into his national squad.

Gusto has made nearly 150 appearances thus far for Chelsea while chipping in with three goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, the French full-back’s exploits for his club and country have provoked interest from several well-known clubs. Manchester City will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester City’s interest in Malo Gusto is understandable. The Citizens are combing the market for a right-back, as Matheus Nunes has been the only reliable right-back in the last two seasons. With Rico Lewis struggling to make his mark, Pep Guardiola utilised Nunes, primarily a midfielder, as his first-choice right-back.

While the Portuguese international excelled in a makeshift role, City must procure a top-quality alternative in the ongoing transfer window to sustain a long and arduous season with nearly five dozen games. Gusto has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports revealing that Enzo Maresca is pushing for a summer reunion.

Also Read: Three players Manchester City should sign this summer

The Italian tactician brought the best out of Gusto during their time together at Chelsea, and the Frenchman can become the first-choice right-back for Manchester City. He can also continue to play in the UEFA Champions League, a competition Chelsea will not participate in during the upcoming campaign. However, it is unclear if City will be ready to pay £70 million to land the 23-year-old.