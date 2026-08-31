Kenny Tete set to join Everton as £9 million bid accepted

Everton have reached an agreement with Fulham for right-back Kenny Tete, with the deal expected to cost the Toffees around £9 million

Everton have agreed a £9 million deal with Fulham to sign right-back Kenny Tete, per a report by Football Insider. The Netherlands international is expected to undergo a medical and complete formalities before the transfer deadline.

Kenny Tete is on the verge of joining Everton, with an agreement in place between the Toffees and Fulham. David Moyes had prioritised signing a new right-back throughout the window, seeking to upgrade from Jake O’Brien and Merlion Rohl. Tete’s Premier League pedigree offers immediate defensive stability and experience in the position.

Kenny Tete has been a steady presence at Fulham since his move from Lyon in 2020. He has made 140+ appearances and was Fulham’s first-choice right-back through most of his tenure. His role has diminished owing to Timothy Castagne’s arrival and injury, and he is now set for a new challenge.

Why Tete fits Everton’s need

Tete’s Premier League experience and Everton’s need for a specialist right-back make him an ideal fit. The Toffees were also interested in Ola Aina but have since ruled out a move. Everton are expected to pay £9 million, and in this market, this could be a smart deal from the financial side of things.

Moyes’s side are now expected to pay £9 million for the 30-year-old Fulham full-back, as he is pencilled in for medicals and completing the rest of the formalities. With the Dutchman arriving, the Toffees have a solid presence on that side, something which will be a huge boost after finally having the profile of the player needed at right-back.

In the 2025/26 Premier League season, Tete averaged 6.57 duels per 90 minutes (60.1% success rate) and 1.35 aerial duels per 90, contributing 3.26 tackles and 3.41 clearances, a defensive profile aligned with Moyes’s requirements. With Tete, Everton finally have the specialist right-back their supporters have long sought.

Everton’s transfer activity continues

Additionally, Everton and Tottenham are reported to be negotiating a double deal involving Iliman Ndiaye’s move to North London and Richarlison’s return to Everton. However, the deal requires player approval, and Everton are exploring alternatives, including a reported offer to Folarin Balogun, per Sami Mokbel.

Jack Grealish is also on the radar, and there is an expectation for the Manchester City attacker to leave the Etihad, with Moyes hoping he returns to Merseyside.