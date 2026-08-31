Everton rule out late move for Ola Aina

Everton have decided against making a late move for Nottingham Forest defensive mainstay Ola Aina.

Everton have ruled out a late move for Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina, as per a report by Football Insider, abandoning the deal after pulling the plug on midfielder Harrison Armstrong’s proposed transfer to the City Ground.

The collapse leaves Moyes facing an urgent defensive shortage heading into the final hours of the window, with Everton still searching for a specialist right-back after Seamus Coleman’s retirement.

David Moyes’s side had been exploring a deal for the 29-year-old Aina as part of a two-way negotiation with Nottingham Forest involving Armstrong’s move to the club. The two clubs had been discussing terms that would have seen the teenager head to the City Ground, with those negotiations also helping Everton explore bringing Aina in the opposite direction.

An agreement had reportedly been reached for Armstrong, but the fans were not too pleased to see the academy graduate leave, and they made it known following Everton’s draw with Bournemouth. It prompted the club to reconsider.

Everton’s search for a new right-back continues

The Toffees have subsequently decided against allowing the promising English midfielder to leave, effectively ending the prospect of Aina moving to Goodison Park. Moyes has explored alternatives throughout the summer following Coleman’s retirement.

Jake O’Brien was frequently used in the position last season despite being a natural centre-back, while Merlin Rohl has started the campaign as a makeshift right-back; neither offers a permanent solution. Aina would have brought Premier League experience and versatility.

The Nigerian defender joined Nottingham Forest in 2023 and has since made 88 appearances for the club, contributing towards six goals. His 2025/26 campaign was disrupted by a hamstring injury, restricting him to 28 appearances. Nevertheless, Aina has established himself as a reliable Premier League full-back and has made a positive start to the current campaign.

With the Aina option off the table, the Merseyside club must now return to the market with minimal time remaining. Kenny Tete and Alistair Johnston are among the alternatives previously linked with the club, although it remains uncertain whether Everton can reach an agreement for either player before the deadline.