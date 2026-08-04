Everton increasingly optimistic of signing Alistair Johnston

Everton will attempt to sign 63-cap Canadian international Alistair Johnston from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alistair Johnston is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a right-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Celtic defender.

Per TEAMtalk, Johnston is keen on moving to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window, with recent reports revealing his preference for Everton. The player’s updated stance has reinforced the Merseyside club’s optimism, and they hope to seal a deal worth £12 million in the coming weeks.

Alistair Johnston and his progress at Celtic so far

Alistair Johnston has established himself as one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership since joining Celtic from CF Montreal in January 2023. The 27-year-old has made massive strides in the last three and a half years, becoming a pivotal figure for his club and country.

Johnston has made 122 appearances for Celtic thus far while chipping in with seven goals and 24 assists, thus producing an impressive output for a full-back. Meanwhile, the Canadian defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Will Johnston join Everton this summer?

Martin O’Neill recently confirmed Everton’s interest in Alistair Johnston. The interest makes logical sense, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson has struggled to make his mark since joining Everton from Rangers.

Patterson’s issues and reports of an uncertain future have prompted David Moyes to deploy Jake O’Brien, a centre-back, as a right-back. While O’Brien has been impressive as a right-back, Everton must sign an alternative to the Irish defender, considering Moyes often preferred James Garner to Patterson last season.

Johnston has thus emerged as a viable target, and with the 63-cap Canadian international ready to join Everton, a summer deal is in prospect. Recent reports have suggested Celtic’s asking price is around £14 million. With the TEAMtalk update revealing that the overall package may go up to £15 million, the valuation gap has reduced in the last few days, Everton are likely to move swiftly.