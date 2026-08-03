Alistair Johnston prefers Everton move to Fulham

Everton will be best-placed to sign 63-cap Canadian international Alistair Johnston from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Alistair Johnston has also been the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have had their sights set on the 27-year-old Celtic defender.

However, Johnston’s preference for Everton, a choice that complicates Fulham’s pursuit, may prove decisive. While Celtic will demand around £14 million to part ways with him, the Toffees hope to negotiate lower fee, at £10 million.

Alistair Johnston and his time with Celtic so far

Alistair Johnston has established himself as one of the most dependable right-backs in Europe since joining Celtic from CF Montreal in January 2023. The 27-year-old has made significant progress in the last three and a half years, becoming a pivotal figure for the Scottish champions.

Johnston has made 122 appearances for Celtic thus far while chipping in with seven goals and 24 assists, a solid output for a full-back. Meanwhile, the Canadian defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Will Johnston join a Premier League club this summer?

Martin O’Neill recently confirmed Everton’s interest in Alistair Johnston. The interest makes sense, as the Toffees are eager to sign a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman. With Nathan Patterson struggling to make his mark during his stint with the Merseyside club, David Moyes wants an alternative to Jake O’Brien, a centre-back who has excelled as a right-back under him.

As for Fulham, Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne have been solid during their stints with the West London club. However, they have not produced an impressive attacking output and have not shown the potential to raise the ceiling for the senior side. Signing a productive right-back like Johnston will thus be a step in the right direction.

Celtic’s £14 million valuation remains the sticking point; expect resolution once Everton decide whether to close the gap. Meanwhile, Fulham can theoretically change the equation if they produce a bid worth £14 million.