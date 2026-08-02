Celtic want £14 million for Alistair Johnston amid Everton, Fulham links

Celtic will consider selling Alistair Johnston if suitors offer £14 million plus bonuses, with the defender attracting interest from Everton and Fulham.

According to Football Insider, Alistair Johnston has attracted interest from Everton and Fulham following his World Cup performances. Celtic will consider a sale if suitors offer £14 million plus bonuses, a figure not beyond reach for the Premier League sides.

The 27-year-old Celtic defender has been instrumental for the Bhoys, although there were some hamstring concerns last season. He has registered seven goals and 23 assists in 122 appearances for Celtic over the last three-and-a-half years, and could view a potential move to the Premier League as a big step up in his career.

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill did confirm Everton’s interest and insisted that David Moyes had informed him of contact between the two clubs. O’Neill said, “I think Everton have been in contact. I’m not sure if a bid has been put in. In fairness, David Moyes did call me last week to say there would be contact. I don’t know how far that has progressed.”

Everton and Fulham chase Johnston

The two Premier League sides are eager to land a new right-back this window and have set their sights on Johnston as a potential option. Starting with Everton, they have been angling for a new defender, with Nathan Patterson the only recognised player in the position, while Jake O’Brien and Merlin Rohl also tend to play there more frequently.

Moyes plans to deploy Rohl in the midfield and O’Brien in central defence in the upcoming campaign, roles he believes suit them better. Hence, a new right-back is essential, especially with their early links to Ben White from Arsenal, per reports. More recently, they have seen links with Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Genoa, while there are also reports linking Everton with Manchester City’s Rico Lewis.

Fulham are also interested in Norton-Cuffy, per reports, and could now challenge the Toffees for Johnston. The 27-year-old Celtic defender is an experienced player with plenty to offer Premier League sides. The Cottagers are probably looking at Johnston to add more competition for places, given they currently have Timothy Castagne and Kenny Tete as options at the position.

However, the need to add another player there is not as urgent for Fulham as it is for Everton, given their lack of options. £14 million plus bonuses represents a realistic market entry point for both Premier League clubs.