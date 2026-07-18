Everton offer €15 million to sign Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Everton will look to sign 22-year-old English defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Serie A club Genoa during the off-season.

According to a report by Italian outlet Pianeta Genoa 1893, Brooke Norton-Cuffy is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Genoa defender.

The Merseyside club’s revived interest in Norton-Cuffy has led to fresh talks over a possible deal for the Genoa defender. While the Serie A club will demand around €20 million to part ways with the Englishman in the coming weeks, they have received a bid worth €15 million from Everton.

Who is Brooke Norton-Cuffy?

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has established himself as one of the most promising full-backs in Serie A since joining Genoa from Arsenal in August 2024. Born in London, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in his home city, starting his youth career with Chelsea before graduating from the youth division at Arsenal. After embarking on three loan spells away from the North London club, he moved to Italy two years ago.

The English defender has gradually gained prominence at the Serie A club, making nearly 50 appearances for Genoa thus far while chipping in with two goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Norton-Cuffy’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, and a return to England may be on the cards.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s long-standing interest in Brooke Norton-Cuffy is understandable. The Toffees have been combing the market for a right-back since last summer, as David Moyes wants an alternative to Jake O’Brien. With Seamus Coleman now calling time on his fruitful stint with the Merseyside outfit and Nathan Patterson facing an uncertain future at the club, they need a right-back.

Several candidates, including Djed Spence, have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Norton-Cuffy also a viable target. The Englishman’s age and physical profile add to his appeal, and he should not take long to settle down at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after growing in the English game. There may even be a sense of unfinished business after the youngster failed to become a senior Arsenal player.

Meanwhile, Genoa’s €20 million asking price remains firm from the winter transfer window as negotiations move forward. The gap remains €5 million, and negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.