Fulham revive talks to sign Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Genoa

Everton will look to sign 22-year-old English right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Serie A club Genoa this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Brooke Norton-Cuffy has re-emerged on Everton’s wishlist. The Toffees are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on several targets.

However, the Merseyside club’s reviving interest in Norton-Cuffy has led to fresh talks over a possible deal for the Genoa defender. Meanwhile, the Serie A club will demand around €20 million to part ways with the English in the coming weeks.

Who is Brooke Norton-Cuffy?

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in Serie A since joining Genoa from Arsenal in August 2024. The London-born defender spent his formative years in his home city, starting his youth career with Chelsea before graduating from the youth division at Arsenal. After embarking on three loan spells away from the North London club, the Englishman moved to Italy two years ago.

The 22-year-old full-back has gradually gained prominence at the Serie A club, making nearly 50 appearances for Genoa thus far while chipping in with two goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Norton-Cuffy’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

A man in demand

Everton’s long-standing interest in Brooke Norton-Cuffy makes sense. The Toffees have been combing the market for a right-back since last summer, as David Moyes wants an alternative to Jake O’Brien. With Seamus Coleman calling time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside outfit and Nathan Patterson facing an uncertain future at the club, they need a new option.

Several candidates, including Djed Spence, have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Norton-Cuffy also a viable target. The Englishman’s age and physical profile add to his appeal, and he should not take long to settle down at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. There may even be a sense of unfinished business in England after the youngster failed to establish a foothold at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Genoa’s asking price has not changed from the winter transfer window, with the Serie A club continuing to demand around €20 million to part ways with the English right-back. A summer deal is now contingent on how smoothly talks between Genoa and Everton progress.