Everton stepping up interest in Rico Lewis

Everton are looking to go all out to sign 21-year-old Manchester City defensive sensation Rico Lewis this summer.

Everton are stepping up their interest in Rico Lewis, with the Manchester City academy graduate emerging as a concrete target as David Moyes looks to strengthen several key areas of his squad this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees have identified the versatile 21-year-old as one of their leading options at right-back, while Manchester City are prepared to sanction a sale if the right offer arrives.

Lewis has emerged as one of City’s most promising academy defenders, impressing across top-flight outings. However, lack of regular minutes at the Etihad has opened the door to a potential departure, although the reigning champions remain under no pressure to sell.

The England Under-21 international is contracted until 2030, putting City in a strong negotiating position. Reports suggest a fee in the region of £30 million could be needed to tempt the club into discussions.

Why does Moyes wants Lewis at Everton?

Moyes is understood to be a long-time admirer of Lewis, largely because of his versatility. While naturally a right-back, the youngster is equally comfortable operating at left-back or in defensive midfield, three positions Everton are actively looking to reinforce before the new season.

Everton’s need for a right-back intensified after Seamus Coleman’s summer departure. Lewis could immediately compete for a starting place, allowing Jake O’Brien, who has frequently filled in on the right under Moyes, to return to his preferred position in central defence.

Lewis would also provide competition for Vitaliy Mykolenko on the left side of defence, while his ability to operate as a holding midfielder could help Everton address another significant issue. With Idrissa Gana Gueye’s contract having expired, the club are searching for additional options in midfield, and Lewis’ tactical intelligence and composure in possession make him an attractive solution.

The City graduate’s signing could shape Nathan Patterson’s future at Everton. He has struggled to make an impact at the club, and Lewis’ arrival could pave the way for his departure.

A loan move appears unlikely. Everton are still hoping to bring Jack Grealish back from Manchester City on a second loan spell later in the summer, and Premier League regulations prevent clubs from signing two players on loan from the same side in one season.

As a result, any move for Lewis would almost certainly have to be a permanent transfer. While it is still in the early stages, Everton’s pursuit is intensifying. Having racked up just over 1,100 minutes last season, the 21-year-old is eager for a move away, as he seeks a prominent role.