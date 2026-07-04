Rico Lewis poised to force Manchester City exit this summer

Rico Lewis could make a push to leave Manchester City in the summer amid major concerns over his role and game time ahead of the new season

Rico Lewis is pushing for a Manchester City exit this summer amid concerns over his role and game time, per Football Insider. The academy graduate’s push comes as Manchester City are making fundamental changes to their playing squad, including the pursuit of a new right-back, while former manager Pep Guardiola progressively reduced his minutes.

Manchester City are actively pursuing alternatives at right-back, with targets including Tino Livramento and Malo Gusto. There are concerns over Gusto’s asking price, as per reports, with Manchester City reluctant to pay around the £75 million mark for the Chelsea defender despite incoming manager Enzo Maresca’s interest. Livramento presents a similar pricing obstacle.

Despite playing 22 times across all competitions in 2024/25, the 21-year-old academy graduate saw his minutes diminish sharply last season. Matheus Nunes has since established himself as the club’s undisputed starter at right-back, while Maresca’s pursuit of competing targets signals a strategic shift away from Lewis.

Lewis signed a contract extension last September to keep him at the Etihad until 2030, a decision made in response to interest from rival clubs. Nottingham Forest are reportedly linked, and they were among the suitors before Lewis agreed to the fresh deal.

Regardless of whether Manchester City secure a replacement at right-back or centrally (with Elliot Anderson also arriving in midfield), there may be limited room for Lewis to develop next season. This scenario could prompt his departure.

Where next for Lewis?

Nottingham Forest remain prominent contenders, though other Premier League clubs have shown admiration in the past. Lewis is widely expected to remain in England’s top flight, with his next destination dependent on how the summer transfer market unfolds and Manchester City’s valuation.

Forest were keen last summer on the versatile star and could be one of the front runners if Manchester City make their intentions clear about Lewis. Everton are also seen as a contender in the race, as David Moyes is eager to bring in a new option in the full-back position. Given the Toffees are already strengthening their midfield with options like Hayden Hackney, Lewis might be considered more for the full-back role.

There is space at right-back for Everton to recruit a new player, especially with Seamus Coleman leaving and reports stating that Nathan Patterson could be sold. Jake O’Brien might see himself as a centre-back moving ahead; that could pave the way for the Toffees to enter the race for Lewis.

Should Newcastle United lose Livramento to a rival, Lewis could emerge as a viable target depending on his asking price. Forest, too, may be in the market to bolster their full-back options. Lewis’s exit hinges on Manchester City’s valuation and his preferred destination, though a Premier League move remains most likely given his profile and age.