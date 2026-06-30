Manchester City could sell Rico Lewis this summer amid Nottingham Forest links

Manchester City’s squad rebuild under new manager Enzo Maresca is expected to bring significant changes this summer, and one player whose future is attracting growing attention is academy graduate Rico Lewis.

While the 21-year-old remains highly regarded at the Etihad Stadium, limited opportunities last season have fuelled speculation that City could consider offers if the right proposal arrives.

Nottingham Forest are once again monitoring Lewis’ situation after failing to sign him in 2025. The Midlands club came close to securing the versatile defender before he opted to remain at Manchester City, signing a new contract instead.

Lewis believed he could establish himself as a key part of City’s long-term project, a decision that was not rewarded. The Englishman barely started any games in the 2025/26 season, and he did not secure a spot in England’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The youngster made just 11 league appearances as competition for places limited his opportunities, prompting fresh questions over his long-term role.

According to The Daily Mail, the England international was discussed during Manchester City’s negotiations with Nottingham Forest over Elliot Anderson, although he was never formally included in the deal. Forest continue to admire his profile and remain alert should City’s stance soften during the transfer window. If a deal materialises, the Citizens will demand £25 million to sell him.

Maresca’s arrival is expected to reshape several areas of the squad, with City aiming to return to the top of English football after falling short of major domestic success over the past two seasons. While Elliot Anderson’s impending arrival signals the beginning of that rebuild, player departures are also expected as Maresca moulds the squad to suit his philosophy.

Why Rico Lewis would be a perfect tactical fit for Nottingham Forest

From a tactical perspective, Lewis offers exactly the type of versatility modern Premier League managers value. Comfortable at right-back, left-back, as an inverted full-back, or even in central midfield, he provides tactical flexibility that few players his age possess.

For Nottingham Forest, Lewis could immediately improve both possession play and defensive transitions. The youngster’s technical quality allows him to progress the ball under pressure, while his intelligence in occupying central spaces would give Forest greater control during buildup phases, an area where they have often struggled against stronger opponents.

At Manchester City, Lewis has been developed within one of football’s most demanding positional systems, making him exceptionally comfortable receiving possession in tight areas and adapting to multiple tactical roles.

Also Read: Manchester City under Enzo Maresca: A new era after Guardiola

Those qualities would allow Forest to become more progressive with the ball while maintaining defensive balance. The challenge, however, is convincing City to sell as homegrown, tactically intelligent players are extremely difficult to replace, even if they are not guaranteed regular starts.

Should Manchester City sell Rico Lewis?

Selling Lewis would be a risky decision. Although his playing time has been limited, the £25 million-rated full-back remains one of the club’s brightest academy graduates and has already demonstrated he can perform at both Premier League and international level. Unless Maresca feels Lewis does not fit his tactical vision, City may be better served keeping a versatile player whose value extends far beyond the number of minutes he currently plays.