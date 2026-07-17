Fulham ahead of Everton in Brooke Norton-Cuffy chase

Fulham are preparing to strengthen their options on the right side of defence as Alvaro Arbeloa seeks to strengthen the long-term balance of his squad.

Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne remain dependable senior options, but both are now 30, increasing the need for a younger player capable of competing immediately while developing over several seasons.

Several Premier League clubs are examining similar profiles this summer, particularly defenders who can operate as both conventional full-backs and attacking wing-backs. That has brought one former Arsenal academy prospect back onto the radar of clubs in England.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy is attracting interest from Fulham, Everton and Brentford, with the 22-year-old’s representatives actively exploring a return to the Premier League. According to TEAMtalk, Fulham are currently regarded as the most serious admirers and appear to have moved ahead of Everton in the developing race.

The England Under-21 international is currently with Bologna, where his exposure to Serie A has helped broaden his tactical understanding. The Italian club are open to discussing a sale should an acceptable proposal arrive, with a fee of around £17 million believed to be sufficient. No formal offers have been submitted, but interested clubs are expected to step up their efforts as the transfer window progresses.

Why Fulham are leading the race

Fulham have admired Norton-Cuffy for some time and see him as a natural long-term successor on the right. His pace, crossing and willingness to advance into attacking areas would give Arbeloa a more dynamic alternative to Tete and Castagne.

The former Arsenal youngster is particularly effective when given space to carry the ball forward. He can provide width from a deeper position, overlap around a winger and deliver early crosses into the penalty area.

His experience in Italy could also appeal to Fulham. Serie A has exposed him to more structured defensive systems, while his earlier loan spell with Coventry City means he already understands the physical demands of English football.

Everton remain interested after considering a move in January. A new right-back is one of their priorities, but the Toffees are also assessing other targets, including Manchester City defender Rico Lewis. That broader search may have allowed Fulham to establish an early advantage.

Brentford also monitoring developments

Brentford have included Norton-Cuffy on their shortlist as they consider adding competition for Michael Kayode. However, Kayode’s strong 2025/26 campaign and subsequent new contract mean the Bees may not view right-back as urgently as Fulham or Everton. Norton-Cuffy’s camp is pushing for a move, and Bologna’s willingness to negotiate means the conditions for a transfer are beginning to take shape.

Fulham look like the most logical destination. Norton-Cuffy would have a realistic pathway into the starting team without being placed under immediate pressure to carry the position alone. At £17 million, he would represent an investment in potential rather than a guaranteed finished product, but his age, Premier League ambition and Serie A development make him an appealing long-term option.