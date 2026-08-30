Nottingham Forest move for Harrison Armstrong collapses after accepted bid

Everton have called off a proposed move to sell Harrison Armstrong to Nottingham Forest, with several key factors forcing a decision.

According to Ben Jacobs, Harrison Armstrong’s move to Nottingham Forest has been called off despite an agreement on a fee with Everton. The Midlands side were prepared to pay £40 million for the Toffees prospect, but several factors, including fan backlash, forced the Merseysiders to abandon the sale.

Nottingham Forest had been looking for further signings to bolster their midfield before the transfer deadline. Oliver Glasner and the club felt the need to find another name, as they continue to build a midfield post the exit of Elliot Anderson.

Pape Matar Sarr first emerged as a target, but after considering realistic candidates, they had opened talks to sign 19-year-old Everton wonderkid Harrison Armstrong. The two clubs had reportedly agreed on a £40 million fee and expected to complete the move ahead of the September 1 deadline, but this proposed sale is no longer on the table.

Everton call off Harrison Armstrong sale

Everton had considered a sale, with the Premier League’s financial rules the possible reason for agreeing a fee with Nottingham Forest. However, as Ben Jacobs reports, the deal is now off the table as the Toffees called up Forest to inform them of their decision to withdraw from a proposed deal.

One of the reasons is fan backlash following the fee agreement, as the owners, the Friedkin Group, stepped in to block the move. He also mentions that David Moyes wanted Armstrong at the club, and despite the reporting around Forest’s interest, he started the 19-year-old wonderkid in the draw against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Paul Joyce added more details and confirmed Everton’s need to sell before the deadline for financial reasons, while they were also reportedly negotiating a separate deal for Forest full-back Ola Aina had Armstrong left the club.

Is this a good decision from Everton?

Armstrong has qualities that Moyes rates highly, and with the manager starting him in the opening two games of the season, it is proof that he feels the youngster can grow at the club. However, Forest’s financial offer may have proved tempting at first, which led to the reported agreement. Ideally, Everton can keep developing the player and possibly envisage a much bigger fee in the future if they were to sell him years from now.

However, the deal is now off as Armstrong is set to stay at Everton. The club had signed Hayden Hackney, which may have convinced the ownership that Armstrong could be sold. However, the two players are now set to spend the season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Toffees will hope for glowing success with those two on the pitch.