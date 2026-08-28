Nottingham Forest closing in on signing Pape Matar Sarr as talks advance

Nottingham Forest are advancing in talks with Tottenham to sign midfielder Pape Matar Sarr on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest are in advanced loan talks with Tottenham over midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, per Sacha Tavolieri. The deal would likely include a buy option, with the Senegalese international expected to join on a season-long loan.

Tottenham are expecting squad exits before the window closes to provide Roberto De Zerbi with balance, following a monumental summer of arrivals in midfield and defence. Given Spurs’ strengthened midfield setup, De Zerbi could permit departures, including Sarr.

The 23-year-old is reportedly surplus to requirements, particularly without European football in the upcoming season, and has been attracting decent interest of late.

Monaco were keen on Matar Sarr recently, as they could view him as a potential replacement for compatriot Lamine Camara. Galatasaray held reported interest in him earlier, but the reporting around that chase has cooled, with Nottingham Forest now the front runners.

Forest keen on Matar Sarr

Forest had been angling to sign a new midfielder ever since the departure of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City earlier in the summer. Oliver Glasner had been pushing for Lucas Bergvall earlier, as per reports; however, they appear to be closing in on another Tottenham midfielder.

Sarr is that target. Forest have advanced in talks with Tottenham and now look close to signing him on a season-long loan deal. Tavolieri has insisted the arrangement could involve a paid loan with a buy option at the end, although it remains unclear how much Spurs would demand for the 23-year-old and whether the option is conditional or obligatory in nature.

Glasner could find use for Sarr in his setup, with the Senegalese player capable of playing a box-to-box role as well as in the holding position. Overall, he could be a smart signing—one that Forest will view as a byproduct of the business Tottenham have conducted in the window to bolster their midfield.

Nottingham Forest the right call for Sarr

Sarr could find himself down in the pecking order at Tottenham, where his playing time would contract further without European competition. He has been regressing over the last year or so, with De Zerbi barely using him in the final stretch of the season since his arrival at the club.

Forest would offer the 23-year-old a chance to re-establish himself as a key player in the league and for Senegal in the near future. He must perform at his best to finalise a permanent deal, given the buy option in the arrangement, as Glasner could make full use of his box-to-box and defensive capabilities.