Oliver Glasner pushing Nottingham Forest to sign Lucas Bergvall, player wants Tottenham exit

Oliver Glasner could push Nottingham Forest to pursue Lucas Bergvall, with the Sweden international keen to leave Tottenham before the transfer window closes.

Nottingham Forest are pursuing Lucas Bergvall as Oliver Glasner pushes the club to sign the Tottenham midfielder before the transfer window closes, according to Football Insider. The Austrian manager is reportedly keen to bring the Sweden international to the City Ground, with Bergvall understood to be open to leaving Spurs.

David Ornstein reported earlier in the summer that Bergvall is keen to exit the North London club, and several teams have already registered their interest. Bergvall’s creativity and ability to operate in a deeper role make him an attractive option for Forest, and Glasner is reportedly urging the club to reach an agreement.

However, any deal will be difficult, particularly with other teams also involved. David Ornstein previously reported the £46 million offer that Tottenham turned down from Newcastle United, and per sources, Forest and the Magpies are expected to bid again.

Glasner pushing for Lucas Bergvall

Nottingham Forest would need to make a significant effort to convince Spurs to sell. Tottenham are expected to demand a substantial fee for a player who still has several years remaining on his contract, meaning clubs such as Forest and Newcastle would need to pay a premium to tempt the north London club into a sale.

Nottingham Forest are targeting Bergvall as a midfield option following Elliot Anderson’s departure. Although Bergvall is not regarded as a direct successor to the England international, he could operate in Glasner’s preferred midfield system.

According to Football Insider, Bergvall has not changed his desire to leave Spurs, and Tottenham’s summer signings may have influenced that decision. The North Londoners have signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, with their arrivals potentially pointing towards a preferred midfield pairing.

Tottenham, however, remain keen to keep Bergvall and are attempting to convince him to stay. The Sweden international is reportedly concerned about a lack of regular playing time. Tottenham are expected to demand a substantial fee, with clubs like Forest and Newcastle needing to meet a premium to tempt a sale before the window closes.