Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest set to table improved bids to sign Lucas Bergvall

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are keen on signing 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are preparing improved bids to sign Lucas Bergvall. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

Per Football Insider, Bergvall “remains intent” on leaving Tottenham in the coming weeks amid concerns about his position in the pecking order for midfielders at the club. Meanwhile, the North London outfit will “reluctantly” agree to sell the Swede, having set a minimum price tag of £50 million on him.

Lucas Bergvall and his time at Tottenham so far

Despite Tottenham’s struggles in the last two seasons, Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in the Premier League since joining the North London club from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. Spurs club beat intense competition to land the 20-year-old, reportedly paying his agents an eye-catching sum to seal the deal.

In the last two seasons, the youngster has been a regular, and he has accumulated nearly 4,000 minutes across 78 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. The Swedish midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known Premier League clubs, with widespread reports repeatedly asserting the youngster is ready to leave Tottenham.

Bergvall’s next step: Nottingham or Newcastle?

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Lucas Bergvall makes logical sense. The Tricky Trees have sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City this summer, and they need to fill his void in the midfield unit. With Forest eager to bring in a long-term replacement for the English international, Bergvall has emerged as a viable target due to his passing ability and skills out of possession.

On the other hand, Newcastle United face a separate midfield overhaul. Sandro Tonali has departed the club to join Tottenham, while Bruno Guimaraes is on the cusp of joining Arsenal. Despite signing Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba, Bergvall’s box-to-box profile would provide tactical balance alongside the newly-signed duo.

Also Read: From Relegation Scare to Rebuild: Five players Tottenham should sell this summer

However, contrary to claims by Football Insider, recent reports have claimed that Tottenham will push to keep Bergvall. So, depending on the Swedish midfielder’s stance on his future, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest’s prospects of securing the services of the £50 million-rated prospect remain uncertain.