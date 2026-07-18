Tottenham reject Newcastle United bid for Lucas Bergvall

Newcastle United will look to sign 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Michael Bridge, Keith Downie, and Zinny Boswell, the Magpies are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on Lucas Bergvall. However, the Tyneside club’s verbal offer of £46 million has received rejection.

The Swede is also the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest. Like Newcastle United, the Tricky Trees have also failed with a bid to sign Bergvall from Tottenham, having offered £38 million to secure his services. Spurs are reluctant to sell the youngster, as they want to keep him for beyond the summer.

Lucas Bergvall and his meteoric rise

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. The North London club beat stiff competition to secure his services, reportedly paying his agents a significant sum to seal the deal.

Since that summer arrival, the 20-year-old has been a regular, and he has accumulated nearly 4,000 minutes across 78 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. The Swedish midfielder’s progress has caught the attention of several well-known Premier League clubs, and with the youngster ready to leave Tottenham, many teams will chase his signature.

Bergvall’s summer options

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Lucas Bergvall offers a clear fit. The Tricky Trees have sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, and they need to fill his void in the midfield unit. With Forest springing into action to bring in a long-term replacement for the Englishman, Bergvall has emerged as a viable target due to his passing ability and game-reading skills.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies face a different midfield challenge. They have already sold Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United, while Bruno Guimaraes faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park due to his push to join Arsenal. Bergvall’s box-to-box profile would provide tactical balance alongside Joelinton.

Also Read: From Relegation Scare to Rebuild: Five players Tottenham should sell this summer

With both Premier League clubs submitting offers for the Swede, interest in a summer Premier League move is evident. However, Tottenham’s determined stance to keep Bergvall beyond the ongoing transfer window leaves both clubs with limited leverage.