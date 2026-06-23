Nottingham Forest rival Chelsea, Aston Villa in Lucas Bergvall race

Nottingham Forest will look to sign 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur to replace Nottingham Forest this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also interested in Lucas Bergvall. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have submitted enquiries for the 20-year-old Tottenham prospect. However, Forest will also provide stiff competition after holding initial talks for a deal.

Lucas Bergvall and his meteoric rise

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Tottenham from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. The North London club beat stiff competition to secure his services, reportedly paying his agents handsomely to seal the deal.

Since that summer arrival, the 20-year-old has accumulated regular game time, and he has accumulated nearly 4,000 minutes across 78 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. The Swedish midfielder’s consistency in midfield has caught the attention of several high-profile Premier League clubs, and with the youngster ready to leave Tottenham, many high-profile clubs will chase his signature.

Bergvall’s summer options

Aston Villa’s pursuit makes strategic sense. While Unai Emery has quality depth in midfield, John McGinn is approaching 32, while both Ross Barkley and Boubacar Kamara have dealt with recurring injuries. The Swede could develop into a long-term partner for Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans in the West Midlands club’s central areas.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest’s interest offers a clear fit. The Tricky Trees are concerned about Elliot Anderson’s long-term future amid his links with Manchester City. With a summer departure likely, Forest must spring into action and bring in a long-term replacement for the Englishman, one that Bergvall can become with his passing ability and game-reading skills.

As for Chelsea, the Blues face a different midfield challenge. Recent developments surrounding Enzo Fernandez and his future have created uncertainty, with Real Madrid’s interest complicating their summer planning. Bergvall’s box-to-box profile would provide tactical balance alongside the defensive-minded Moises Caicedo and the prolific Cole Palmer.

Also Read: From Relegation Scare to Rebuild: Five players Tottenham should sell this summer

With all three Premier League clubs ramping up their efforts to sign the Swede, a move across the Premier League appears likely. However, only Aston Villa can offer European football, and that should give them leverage in negotiations for his signature. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Tottenham will demand £45 million to sell the Swedish midfielder in the coming weeks.