Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Lucas Bergvall after rejected bid

Nottingham Forest will look to sign 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall from fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Michael Bridge and Zinny Boswell, Lucas Bergvall is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and the Sky Sports update has revealed that they are “in negotiations” to sign the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

Meanwhile, a report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Nottingham Forest’s opening bid worth £38 million has received rejection from Tottenham. TEAMtalk has also revealed that Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus are also keen on signing the Swede in the coming weeks.

Lucas Bergvall and his meteoric rise

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. The North London club beat stiff competition to secure his services, reportedly paying his agents a handsome sum to seal the deal.

Since then, the 20-year-old has been a regular for Tottenham, accumulating nearly 4,000 minutes across 78 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. The Swedish midfielder’s consistency has caught the attention of several high-profile clubs, and with the youngster ready to leave Tottenham, many clubs across Europe are chasing his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Lucas Bergvall offers a clear fit. The Tricky Trees are chasing a top-class midfielder, as Elliot Anderson’s departure has created a gaping hole in the midfield unit. Oliver Glasner, who worked wonders with Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace, needs another such midfielder who can provide progression from the central areas.

Bergvall fits the bill, and his energy and technical ability make him an appealing target for Nottingham Forest. However, the Tricky Trees fall short of offering European football: after finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table last season, they will only participate in domestic football in the upcoming campaign.

Also Read: From Relegation Scare to Rebuild: Five players Tottenham should sell this summer

The suitors mentioned by TEAMtalk (Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus) can offer either UEFA Champions League or Europa League football, a significant draw for an ambitious young talent. Meanwhile, Sky Sports report has revealed that Tottenham will not entertain bids to sell the Swedish international, though Nottingham Forest will not go down without a fight.