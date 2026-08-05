Tottenham pushing for Lucas Bergvall stay amid exit links

Tottenham Hotspur will not entertain bids to part ways with 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have been among the clubs interested in signing Lucas Bergvall. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

However, per TEAMtalk, Spurs have “cooled talks over a potential departure” in the summer transfer window after talks between Roberto De Zerbi and Bergvall. During these discussions, the Tottenham manager acknowledged the Swede’s concerns about regular game time in the upcoming campaign, assuring that the youngster remains part of his long-term plans.

Lucas Bergvall and his time at Tottenham so far

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. The North London club beat stiff competition to secure his services, reportedly paying his agents handsomely to seal the deal.

Since that summer arrival, the 20-year-old has been a regular, and he has accumulated nearly 4,000 minutes across 78 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. The Swedish midfielder’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known Premier League clubs, with recent reports suggesting the youngster is ready to leave Tottenham.

Bergvall’s summer options

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Lucas Bergvall is understandable. The Tricky Trees have sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, and they need to fill his void in the midfield unit. With Forest springing into action to bring in a long-term replacement for the Englishman, Bergvall has emerged as a viable target due to his passing ability and game-reading utility.

On the other hand, Newcastle United face a separate midfield overhaul. Sandro Tonali has departed the club to join Tottenham, while Bruno Guimaraes is nearing a move to Arsenal. Despite signing Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba, Bergvall’s box-to-box profile would provide tactical balance alongside the newly-signed duo.

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However, with Tottenham now pushing to keep Bergvall, both clubs are left with limited leverage in the race to sign the Swedish international. Per TEAMtalk, De Zerbi has “asked Bergvall to commit to the project until at least January, insisting he will receive opportunities to prove himself during the first half of the season”.