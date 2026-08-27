AS Monaco initiate move to sign Pape Matar Sarr

AS Monaco are chasing Pape Matar Sarr and have approached the player’s camp over a loan move, which could pave the way for discussions with Tottenham.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pape Matar Sarr is a potential target for AS Monaco before the transfer deadline. The midfielder is currently not seen as a key part of the Tottenham setup, as Monaco have already approached his camp over a loan move, while also holding discussions over salary and other details.

Pape Matar Sarr has seemingly lost his way in this Tottenham squad, especially following the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi at the end of last season. Spurs’ summer signings, especially Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, have sidelined Sarr heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

The Senegal international arrived from Metz as an 18-year-old on an initial loan deal in 2021, and over time he settled into the team as a key member. He has gone on to make 141 appearances across all competitions, winning the Europa League along the way. However, his future looks away from the club, especially after the arrival of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes this summer.

AS Monaco in Pape Matar Sarr chase

Tottenham reportedly rejected an approach from Galatasaray for Pape Matar Sarr. Despite recent reporting around the situation suggesting the Turkish giants could close out a deal, the interest has been sporadic since.

Aston Villa and Al-Hilal had been linked, as per reports, but at the moment it appears AS Monaco are making concrete efforts to bring in the 23-year-old Tottenham midfielder. The Ligue 1 giants have approached Matar Sarr’s camp to explore a loan move and discuss salary and contract terms.

Talks with Tottenham are yet to commence, although that could change once the 23-year-old gives his green light to a move back to France. There is a realistic possibility for Monaco to sign the Senegalese star on loan, as the club might also contemplate adding an option in the deal to sign him permanently next season, as Spurs are in a strong position given the player is contracted until 2030.

Why are AS Monaco chasing Pape Matar Sarr?

Monaco are aware of the interest in their midfielder Lamine Camara from Premier League teams, as Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are reportedly keen. The Monegasque outfit might view Matar Sarr as a replacement for his compatriot, while they are also reportedly interested in Chelsea’s Romeo Lavia.

Pape Matar Sarr’s profile (a mobile midfielder with ball-carrying capacity) mirrors Camara’s, making him a logical successor if his compatriot departs. However, Monaco must accelerate negotiations with Tottenham and prepare for rival bids for Camara, with the North London club retaining significant leverage given Matar Sarr’s contract through 2030.