Tottenham reject Galatasaray bid for Pape Matar Sarr

Galatasaray will look to sign 23-year-old Senegalese international Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to an update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Pape Matar Sarr is warming up to the possibility of joining Galatasaray, as talks over personal terms are “progressing” with the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. However, Cimbom’s opening bid has not been good enough to convince the North London club to sell him.

Per Sacha Tavolieri, the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners have offered €18 million to sign Sarr, whereas Tottenham will demand at least €25 million to part ways with him in the final weeks of ongoing transfer window. So, the Lilywhites have rejected Galatasaray’s opening proposal.

Pape Matar Sarr and his time at Tottenham so far

Pape Matar Sarr has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Metz in August 2021. The 23-year-old had to remain patient before becoming a regular, and he finally established a foothold in the senior setup 2023/24. However, fitness issues and poor form plagued him in the 2025/26 campaign, restricting him to only 13 starts, though he contributed 2 goals and 4 assists.

The Senegalese international was a regular in the UEFA Champions League, starting seven games. However, his situation at the North London club has worsened this summer, as they have signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. With Spurs eager to keep Lucas Bergvall, Sarr’s prospects do not appear bright heading into the 2026/27 season.

What next?

Recent reports have linked Pape Matar Sarr with several clubs, with Aston Villa and Al-Ahli among his prospective suitors. Galatasaray’s interest in the Tottenham Hotspur midfield prospect makes sense, even though Okan Buruk has several midfielders in his squad.

A closer look reveals underlying issues, as Lucas Torreira faces an uncertain future at the club amid his links with Fiorentina. Additionally, Mario Lemina and Ilkay Gundogan are on the wrong side of 30. So, Buruk needs a younger midfielder who can be a long-term solution in the middle of the park.

Sarr has thus emerged as a viable target, and with recent reports suggesting that the Senegalese midfielder is ready to leave Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window, a move to the Turkish Super Lig appears to be on the cards. However, while personal terms pose no issue, a deal is contingent on Galatasaray coming close to Tottenham’s asking price of at least €25 million.