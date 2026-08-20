Aston Villa face Al-Ahli threat in Pape Matar Sarr race, price revealed

Al-Ahli will look to sign 23-year-old Senegalese international Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Pape Matar Sarr is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

Per Caught Offside, Sarr is increasingly likely to leave Tottenham and is “considering his options” for the final weeks of the summer transfer window. The report has suggested that while Aston Villa and Brentford are “keeping tabs” on the player, he has been the subject of an enquiry from Al-Ahli, with Tottenham demanding £50 million to part ways with him.

Pape Matar Sarr and his time at Tottenham so far

Pape Matar Sarr has experienced a mixed spell since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Metz in August 2021. The 23-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a regular, and he finally established a foothold in the 2023/24. However, fitness issues and poor form plagued him in the 2025/26 campaign, restricting him to only 13 Premier League starts, though he contributed 2 goals and 4 assists.

The Senegalese international was a regular in the UEFA Champions League, starting seven games. However, his situation at Tottenham has worsened this summer, as they have signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. With Spurs pushing to keep Lucas Bergvall, Sarr’s prospects have diminished, and he needs to leave to secure regular game time next season.

What next?

Aston Villa’s interest in Pape Matar Sarr makes sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a midfielder, as they have sold multiple players this summer. While Johan Manzambi can replace Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans has left a gaping hole in the midfield unit. Additionally, Amadou Onana is out due to a long-term knee injury. Several candidates, including Marc Bernal, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Sarr also a viable target for the West Midlands club.

As for Al-Ahli, Abdullah Otayf is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Marino Pusic is keen on signing a holding midfielder who can take over from the veteran Saudi midfielder, making Sarr an option worth considering.

The latest update has corroborated claims from widespread reports that the Senegalese midfielder will leave Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window. However, it is unclear if Aston Villa and Al-Ahli are ready to meet Tottenham’s asking price of £50 million to sign the 23-year-old.