Pape Matar Sarr ready to leave Tottenham amid Aston Villa links

Pape Matar Sarr is ready to call time on his stint with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, and he will push for an exit in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Football Insider, Pape Matar Sarr is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

Per Football Insider, Sarr is aware that Tottenham’s summer business will be detrimental to his fortunes, with the North London club willing to let him leave “if the right offer comes in” this summer. The update will compel Aston Villa to “make a move for him” in the coming weeks.

Pape Matar Sarr and his time at Tottenham so far

Pape Matar Sarr has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from from FC Metz in August 2021. The 23-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a regular, and he finally established a foothold in the 2023/24. However, fitness issues and poor form plagued him in the 2025/26 campaign, restricting him to only 13 starts, though he contributed 2 goals and 4 assists.

The Senegalese international was a regular in the UEFA Champions League, starting seven games. However, his situation at Tottenham has worsened this summer, as they have signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. With Spurs eager to keep Lucas Bergvall, Sarr needs to leave to secure regular game time next season.

What next?

Aston Villa’s interest in Pape Matar Sarr is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a midfielder, as they have sold multiple players this summer. While Johan Manzambi can replace Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans has left a gaping hole in the midfield unit. Additionally, Amadou Onana will be unavailable for most of the 2026/27 season due to a long-term knee injury.

Several candidates, including Marc Bernal, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Sarr also a viable target for the West Midlands club. With the 23-year-old ready to leave Tottenham, a move across the Premier League may be on the cards due to Aston Villa’s pressing need in the midfield unit.

The latest update has corroborated claims from widespread reports that the Senegalese midfielder will leave Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window. Aston Villa will hope they can quickly convince him to move to Villa Park as they attempt to fill Tielemans’s void in the midfield unit.