Aston Villa ponder €80 million move for Marc Bernal

Aston Villa are preparing an ambitious move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as Unai Emery looks to replace the departed Youri Tielemans before the new Premier League season.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of Barcelona’s brightest academy graduates and is viewed as a cornerstone of the club’s long-term project. Despite that, Villa are ready to test the Catalan club’s resolve with a proposal that could rise to €80 million, making Bernal one of the most expensive teenage midfielders in European football. Barcelona, however, remain adamant the youngster is not for sale.

Emery earmarks Bernal as a priority midfield target

Aston Villa’s interest comes after Youri Tielemans’s move to Manchester United left Emery searching for a midfielder capable of dictating play from deep.

According to Fichajes, Bernal has been identified as the Spaniard’s preferred option thanks to his composure in possession, tactical intelligence and maturity despite his young age. Reports suggest Villa are prepared to significantly improve upon previous approaches, with an initial £30 million proposal now expected to evolve into a package worth around €80 million.

The Midlands club believe their financial position allows them to make a serious attempt, even if they recognise Barcelona’s reluctance to negotiate. Bernal has attracted admiration from several Premier League clubs over the past year, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City, but Villa are currently viewed as the side willing to make the strongest financial commitment.

Barcelona determined to keep academy star

Barcelona have consistently rejected interest in the midfielder and continue to regard him as an integral part of Hansi Flick’s long-term plans. The teenager is under contract until 2029, giving the 2025/26 La Liga champions complete control over his future and strengthening their negotiating position.

Club officials reportedly believe Bernal is ready to become a regular first-team player during the 2026/27 campaign and have no intention of sanctioning his departure below an extraordinary valuation. Villa are expected to submit a formal written offer during the opening week of August, fully aware that Barcelona may reject it immediately. Should that happen, Emery’s recruitment team could be forced to explore alternative midfield options before the transfer window closes.

From Aston Villa’s perspective, the ambition is certainly admirable. Bernal is exactly the type of midfielder every elite club wants to build around for the next decade. The problem is convincing Barcelona to part with one of their own.

An €80 million offer would normally force serious discussions, but this feels like one of those rare cases where money may not be enough. Unless Barcelona’s financial situation changes dramatically, Bernal appears destined to remain at Camp Nou, making Villa’s pursuit more likely to be remembered as a statement of intent than a completed transfer.