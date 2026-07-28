Arsenal, Chelsea rival Manchester City in Marc Bernal race, Barcelona unwilling to sell

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are pursuing Marc Bernal from Barcelona, but the La Liga club are unwilling to sell the 19-year-old midfielder.

According to Caught Offside, all three Premier League clubs are exploring a move for the Spaniard, yet Barcelona remain firmly opposed to parting with their homegrown talent. The Catalans are well protected by a long-term contract through 2029 and a €500 million release clause.

Bernal was set to become a Barcelona mainstay in the 2024/25 season before suffering a cruciate ligament tear in his third La Liga game. The midfielder spent months reintegrating, though manager Hansi Flick fielded him in 22 matches last season. Barcelona remain confident in his potential and view him as a cornerstone of their midfield under Flick.

Barcelona’s position reflects confidence in Bernal’s recovery and his centrality to their future plans. The club firmly believe in the 19-year-old’s talent, evidenced by their contract renewal in September 2025. There are rumours of big interest from from at least three Premier League teams, who might test the resolve of the Catalans over their emerging midfielder.

Premier League interest in Marc Bernal

The three Premier League sides, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea, face virtually no prospect of securing the midfielder in this window, and certainly not in future windows while the contract and release clause remain in place.

Bernal has featured on the radar of multiple Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Chelsea, during this window, according to reports. Manchester City are also among those keen, and there is little reason to expect approaches to change that in this window.

Arsenal are pursuing Bruno Guimaraes as a primary target, per credible reports, suggesting Bernal interest may be a secondary option. Chelsea saw a bid for Alex Scott rejected by Bournemouth and are understood to be closing in on veteran Jordan Henderson. Neither club appears short of midfield depth, making a Bernal move opportunistic rather than urgent.

Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on signing Rodri, a move that would represent a significant blow to Manchester City. The English side are understood to be exploring replacements for the World Cup winner, with credible links to LOSC Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi emerging as a more realistic alternative should Rodri depart.