Manchester City make approach for Marc Bernal move

Manchester City will look to sign 19-year-old Spanish youth international Marc Bernal from Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Marc Bernal is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Barcelona wonderkid.

Per SPORT, the Premier League giants have submitted an enquiry to discuss a possible deal for the Spaniard after identifying him as “one of the players who best fits the profile of their sporting director and coaching staff” ahead of the beginning of the Enzo Maresca project. However, Bernal has no interest in leaving Barcelona anytime soon.

Marc Bernal and his career so far

Marc Bernal has established himself as one of the best young prospects in La Liga since breaking into the first-team squad at at FC Barcelona. Born in Berga, the Spaniard began his youth career at CE Berga and spent a year at Gimnastic Manresa before graduating from Barcelona’s academy.

The 19-year-old enjoyed his senior breakthrough at the onset of the 2024/25 season before a long-term knee injury ended his campaign prematurely. Bernal has made 36 appearances for Barcelona thus far while contributing five goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Spanish midfield prospect has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs with his exploits, with Premier League clubs, in particular, vying for his signature.

Can Manchester City sign Bernal?

Manchester City’s interest in Marc Bernal makes sense. The Citizens have already addressed their issues in the midfield unit to some extent by signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in a record deal. However, they need at least one more midfielder, as Bernardo Silva has left as a free agent this season, joining Real Madrid.

Additionally, other midfielders face an uncertain future at the Etihad. Rodri’s links with Real Madrid have been relentless, while the report by SPORT has suggested that Nico Gonzalez may leave Manchester City as part of the midfield overhaul. Several candidates, including Enzo Fernandez, have thus emerged on City’s wishlist, with Bernal also a viable target.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also linked Bernal with other Premier League giants, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. However, with the Spanish midfield prodigy committed to Barcelona, his suitors must look elsewhere for a new midfielder unless the reigning La Liga champions push him for a summer exit.