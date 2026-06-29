Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United vying for Marc Bernal

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are keen on signing 19-year-old Spanish international Marc Bernal from Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, while Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Marc Bernal, they are behind Arsenal in the battle for the Barcelona midfielder’s signature. All three clubs have “gathered information” on the 19-year-old, but the Gunners “took it most seriously” among his suitors. Meanwhile, the update has revealed that the Blaugrana will not entertain bids for the youngster in the ongoing transfer window.

Marc Bernal and his career so far

Marc Bernal has established himself as one of the best young prospects in La Liga since breaking into the first-team squad at at FC Barcelona. Born in Berga, the Spaniard began his youth career at CE Berga and spent a year at Gimnastic Manresa before graduating from Barcelona’s academy.

The 19-year-old enjoyed his senior breakthrough at the onset of the 2024/25 season before a long-term knee injury ended his campaign prematurely. Bernal has made 36 appearances for Barcelona thus far while contributing five goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Spanish midfield sensation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs with his progress, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Arsenal will pursue a versatile midfielder during the off-season, as widespread reports have suggested that Christian Norgaard may leave the North London club after only one season. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi no longer appears to be a first-choice starter for Arsenal after losing his spot as a regular towards the end of the 2025/26 season.

Marc Bernal has been on Chelsea’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest makes sense, as they are concerned about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his links with Real Madrid. Bernal, with his defensive acumen, imposing frame, and penchant for scoring goals can be a long-term upgrade on the Argentina international.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in Bernal. They are scouring the market for a holding midfielder, as Casemiro has called time on his fruitful stint at Old Trafford. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte will miss most of the 2026/27 season after sustaining a long-term knee injury. Bernal is thus an option worth considering for Manchester United.

However, while Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are persuading Bernal to leave Barcelona, the Mundo Deportivo report has suggested that the Spanish wonderkid has no interest in leaving the Blaugrana. Additionally, with Barcelona not interested in selling the teenage prospect, a summer exit is not on the cards.