Crystal Palace, Everton reject offer to sign Romeo Lavia, AS Monaco working on summer deal

Romeo Lavia could be offered a route out of Chelsea this summer, with AS Monaco working on a potential deal for the Belgian midfielder after Crystal Palace and Everton decided against pursuing him.

Romeo Lavia arrived at Stamford Bridge from Southampton for around $71 million in 2023, but persistent injury problems have prevented him from establishing himself as a consistent presence in Chelsea’s midfield. According to Hooligan Soccer, Chelsea are now prepared to evaluate offers for Lavia as uncertainty grows over his long-term place at the club.

AS Monaco working on two proposals

Monaco have emerged as the most serious suitors and are considering two different structures. Their preferred option would be a permanent transfer worth around $29 million. However, should Chelsea reject that proposal, the Ligue 1 side are prepared to discuss a loan agreement containing a mandatory $40 million purchase clause.

Monaco have also held discussions with Lavia’s representatives regarding a potential three-year contract and outlined how the midfielder would fit into their sporting project. The French club reportedly believe Lavia still possesses the qualities required to develop into one of Ligue 1’s leading defensive midfielders.

Regular first-team football could also prove attractive to the Belgian following his difficult spell in England. The interest makes sense, as widespread reports have linked Lamine Camara with Crystal Palace and other Premier League clubs. They have already sold Aladji Bamba to Newcastle United.

Chelsea facing major Lavia decision

Chelsea are not convinced by Monaco’s proposed $29 million permanent fee, particularly considering their original investment. Selling for between $29 million and $40 million would mean accepting a substantial loss on a player who was regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders when he arrived from Southampton.

There is reportedly also disagreement internally over the best course of action. Some believe a sale could provide useful transfer income, while others remain convinced that Lavia’s potential warrants further patience.

Crystal Palace, Everton turn down opportunity

Crystal Palace and Everton have also been presented with the possibility of signing Lavia, but neither Premier League club decided to progress their interest. Chelsea’s financial demands were one concern, while Lavia’s injury history has reportedly created further reservations.

The midfielder’s fitness record is undoubtedly the biggest complication surrounding any transfer. According to the report, Lavia has suffered 12 significant injuries since joining Chelsea, missing more than 600 days and 101 matches. There is still considerable talent in Lavia, but Monaco’s cautious approach is understandable given his injury record.

Chelsea now face a difficult decision: accept a significant financial loss this summer or retain a player whose value could recover considerably if he finally stays fit.