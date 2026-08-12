Chelsea, Manchester United rival Crystal Palace in Lamine Camara chase after €50 million bid rejected

Crystal Palace are set to face stiff competition from Chelsea and Manchester United in their pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

Chelsea and Manchester United are weighing moves for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara after Crystal Palace’s €50 million bid was rejected, TEAMtalk reports. Palace are now considering whether to return with an improved offer, although they face competition from two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Camara has emerged as one of the most highly regarded young midfielders in European football since joining Monaco from Metz in 2024. His development continued last season, despite an ankle problem limiting his involvement, as he made 31 appearances and contributed to seven goals.

The 22-year-old primarily operated as a central midfielder but also demonstrated his ability to play as a holding midfielder when required. His versatility is one of the qualities that has attracted Premier League interest, with his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup further increasing his reputation.

Why are the English giants interested in Camara?

Chelsea and Manchester United, who have monitored Lamine Camara extensively, are now weighing formal bids. United’s pursuit could be particularly significant. Despite adding Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to their midfield options, the club remain keen to bring in another central midfielder this summer and have shown interest in Adam Wharton.

With Kobbie Mainoo the only other fit central midfield option, they do another one to ensure Michael Carrick has a strong enough midfield rotation to survive both domestic and European commitments. Camara’s ability to cover ground, win possession and progress the ball would fit the profile the manager seeks.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also keeping their options open in midfield amid uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez’s future. The Blues have already done considerable work on Camara and view him as a player capable of adapting quickly to the demands of English football.

His all-action approach is a major reason behind the growing interest. The Senegalese midfielder combines aggressive ball-winning and a high volume of tackles with progressive passing and impressive ball-carrying ability. This profile enables him to operate both defensively and in possession.

For Crystal Palace, the challenge is now deciding whether to increase their offer and compete with Chelsea and Manchester United. Camara is reportedly ready to leave AS Monaco this summer, meaning the Senegalese midfielder’s preference could also become an important factor in the battle for his signature.